Republic appoints Anand Sreenivasan as National-Head Branded Content

With an overall experience of more than 16 years, Mr. Sreenivasan has led media organisations like ZoomTV, UTV, Sony, A+E | TV18. Most recently, he worked as the Head of the West Region for Display and Branded Content at The QUINT. With his solid industry experience and prominent record, Mr. Sreenivasan is sure to steer Fluid to even higher heights with innovation and dynamic approach to content .

On joining Fluid, Anand Sreenivasan said, “The last couple of years have made the Indian content space fascinating and dynamic in nature. The emergence of new age content providers and multi-platform choice for the viewer has made it a challenge to all content creators. With Fluid, we will now look forward to creating bespoke content solutions for partners across Digital and Television. This will be a one-stop shop ensuring end-to-end content development and distribution. As a Network, we are already leading the way for the News Genre and we will now look to establish the same in the branded content space too.”