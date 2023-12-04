Republic elevates Tapan Sharma as COO Of Digital Business

He joined the network in Dec 2022 and has been leading the digital business initiatives at the organisation.
Republic Media Network has elevated Tapan Sharma to chief operating officer for its digital business. Tapan joined Republic in Dec 2022 and has been leading the digital business initiatives at the organisation since then. He has been instrumental in setting up the in-house technology stack, transforming the social media platforms of the company, and redefining digital business processes while building and launching digital news products at Republic World.
Prior to joining Republic media Network last year, Tapan was working with Hungama Digital as head of consumer products revenue and advertising. In Past, he has been associated with Gaana, Sony, HT Media, DB Corp in business leadership positions.
“Over the last year, we have developed a cutting-edge technology stack that will power our consumer digital news products for now and future. We have kept automation and product innovation at the center of our digital business, and we are continuously adapting to new-age technologies to give our viewers and users a superior digital news experience. “We have made significant strides in onboarding advertisers who want to target the digital news audience across platforms and geographies,” says Tapan on his elevation.
Arnab Goswami, chairman & editor-in-chief of the Republic Media Network mentions “Tapan has added immense value to the group’s business and culture, we are elated to have him shoulder higher responsibilities and take the digital business of the group to the next level.”