Republic Media Network elevates Hersh Bhandari as CEO of its broadcast business

Previously, he was working as COO of Republic Media Broadcast.
Republic Media Network has promoted Hersh Bhandari to the position of CEO for its broadcast business. Before this, he held the role of COO at Republic Media Broadcast.
In his new role, Bhandari will oversee the entire national operations for all existing broadcast channels of the Network. He will also lead and strategise all future growth of the Network’s including new channels launches with broadcasting business into languages and regions.
On his elevation, Bhandari said, “At Republic Media Network, we continue our March and strengthen ourselves with speed for the growth that beckons us. I'm energised by the trust reposed in me by the Board, Management, and my colleagues, to help shape and deliver the next phase of growth. We think and move as one. Extremely thankful and my gratitude to the Republic management , my colleagues, special team & Business partners which made this happen with their constant support through this journey.