Republic Media Network elevates Hersh Bhandari as CEO of its broadcast business

On his elevation, Bhandari said, “At Republic Media Network, we continue our March and strengthen ourselves with speed for the growth that beckons us. I'm energised by the trust reposed in me by the Board, Management, and my colleagues, to help shape and deliver the next phase of growth. We think and move as one. Extremely thankful and my gratitude to the Republic management , my colleagues, special team & Business partners which made this happen with their constant support through this journey.