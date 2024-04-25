Republic Media Network expands top management; Arun Rawat takes charge as national head for Republic Bharat

Commenting on the new appointments, Hersh Bhandari, CEO (broadcast business) of Republic Media Network said, "I am delighted today and wish the leaders all the very best on their new roles. We know they’re going to deliver exceptionally and take Republic Media Network to heights yet to be reached in Indian media. What’s particularly satisfying to me today is that Republic cultivates talent and unleashes them in positions of top decision-making. At a time that the Network is on the brink of a mega wave of expansion, we are confident that this team will shoulder the business objectives with passion, aggression, and innovation.”