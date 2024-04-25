Republic Media Network expands top management; Arun Rawat takes charge as national head for Republic Bharat

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Satabadi Sharma Pathak spearheads Republic Kannada and Purnasha Sharraf takes the helm as national head of Republic Bangla.
Republic Media Network, an Indian media conglomerate, announces its fresh, dynamic, and strategic role changes to its senior management team, further solidifying its position for a mega growth journey ahead.
The decisions are in continuance of the vision of Republic Media Network’s chairman Arnab Goswami that the Network’s business should be bifurcated into robust independent verticals, each expanding the realms of potential in terms of scaling up.
In a series of significant developments, Arun Rawat has been appointed as the national head for Republic Bharat, Satabadi Sharma Pathak as the head of Republic Kannada, and Purnasha Sharraf as the national head of Republic Bangla.
Abhinav Sharma assumes the role of head of Republic TV, while Sanjukta Kapoor and Joy Michael Dsouza step into leadership roles in business branded content and government business, respectively.
Arun Rawat, a seasoned industry veteran, has been an integral part of the Republic Media Network since its inception and has played a pivotal role in shaping its success story.
Satabadi Sharma Pathak has successfully led Republic Bharat, ensuring its business vision is executed strategically and with dynamism. Under Pathak, Republic Kannada has quickly achieved remarkable revenue growth within a short time. Pathak has been a core contributor to driving the growth trajectory of Republic’s regional language operations.
Purnasha Sharraf, leveraging her extensive experience and strategic acumen, steps into the role of national head of Republic Bangla to spearhead revenue expansion and drive excellence in the region. Her extensive experience and astute leadership promise a bright future as she embarks on a fresh mission to expand revenue.
Abhinav Sharma brings with him a successful record of delivery with India’s leading news media brands. As the head of Republic TV, Sharma will level up the Network's legacy of fearless growth, bolstering advertiser experiences and innovative strategic partnerships on the platform to optimise revenue potential.
Sanjukta Kapoor takes a leadership role in business branded content, poised to propel the Network’s revenue growth through a wide array of strategies and impactful collaborations. Kapoor has been an integral part of the Network and has contributed significantly to its growth and achievements.
Joy Michael Dsouza, stepping into the leadership role of government business, brings a spirit of enthusiasm and dedication. With a focus on fostering strong partnerships and driving innovative solutions, Dsouza will play a pivotal role in advancing Republic Media Network’s objectives in the government sector.
Commenting on the new appointments, Hersh Bhandari, CEO (broadcast business) of Republic Media Network said, "I am delighted today and wish the leaders all the very best on their new roles. We know they’re going to deliver exceptionally and take Republic Media Network to heights yet to be reached in Indian media. What’s particularly satisfying to me today is that Republic cultivates talent and unleashes them in positions of top decision-making. At a time that the Network is on the brink of a mega wave of expansion, we are confident that this team will shoulder the business objectives with passion, aggression, and innovation.”
“The Network remains dynamic, aggressive in the investments we make, and adaptable in an ever-evolving landscape, positioning it as a leader in innovation and opportunity,” Bhandari added.