Republic Media Network rejigs top management

In a big announcement, the Republic Media Network has bolstered its business team by bringing in the solidly-established Darius Maneckji as Business Head-Republic TV and Senior EVP. Darius will now lead the entire expansive national operations for Republic TV, including the channel’s offices in Bengaluru, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Mumbai. With over 20 years of experience, dominantly in leadership positions, Darius has a well-respected and robust record in the media. Darius has been the National Sales Head in the past for TIMES NOW and also the National Sales Head for the English Movie Cluster at Turner International India. Before onboarding with Republic TV, his last assignment was with TV Today. Darius Maneckji, as the head of Republic TV’s Business Operations, will report to Hersh Bhandari.