Reshmy Warrier returns to WPP Media to lead Business Planning & Operations for Unilever

Reshmy Warrier, a veteran media industry leader, has taken on a new role as Head of Business Planning and Operations at WPP Media (Mindshare - Team Unilever). This marks a return to the WPP Media family for Warrier, with it being her second stint at Mindshare Fulcrum and third overall with WPP Media.

She announced her new role in a LinkedIn post, which read, "Excited to have started a new chapter as Head of Business Planning and Operations at WPP Media (Mindshare - Team Unilever). I will be driving impact-driven solutions, powered by AI, tech and data for the world's most iconic portfolio, Unilever (HUL). It is my 2nd stint at Mindshare Fulcrum and 3rd with WPP Media - a homecoming after 14+ years driving strategy and programming at Star and Zee5.Thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey."

In her new role, Warrier will be responsible for driving impact-driven solutions for Unilever (HUL). Her focus will be on leveraging artificial intelligence, technology, and data to create innovative strategies for one of the world's most iconic brand portfolios.

Warrier's new chapter at Mindshare comes after a 14-year journey driving strategy and programming at media powerhouses Star and Zee5. Her professional bio highlights a proven expertise spanning business planning, broadcast, OTT platforms, and data-driven marketing, with a strong track record of scaling growth for major brands.