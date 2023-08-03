Resignation of CMO Shalini Raghavan leads CEO Falguni Nayar to take charge of marketing at Nykaa

Raghavan was associated with the brand for more than 2.5 years.
Since April, six executives, including the marketing head, have resigned from Nykaa, according to a report by Reuters.
The departures, which were announced on Wednesday, come amid increasing competition in the rapidly expanding sector.
Notable among the exits includes chief Marketing officer Shalini Raghavan due to which Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar assuming will be spearheading the marketing function for the cosmetics brand.
The report mentions that other executives who have left the company are Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu from the business-to-business sales unit; VP Sachin Kataria from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, VP for marketing and communications.
Nykaa is engaged in selling beauty products through its website and stores, competing with other major players like Tata Group and Reliance, both of which have interests in the booming $16 billion beauty and personal care market in India.
In June, Nykaa announced the promotion of Shailendra Singh as the business head for physical retail - beauty.