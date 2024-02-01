Bodhisatva Ganguli joins Network18 as group consulting editor

Ganguli is a retired editorial director of The Economic Times.
Network18 roped in Bodhisatva Ganguli as group consulting editor, who recently retired as editorial director of The Economic Times.
Bodhisatva will join the line-up of editors and writers at Network18 and will primarily contribute to MoneyControl across multiple formats, guide teams, and also help with the network’s on-ground events.
He is an economics graduate from Kolkata’s Presidency College and did his post-graduation at the Delhi School of Economics.
He started his career at Business India magazine, joined the opinion section of the Economic Times in 1999, and eventually became the paper’s executive editor in 2015, later elevated to the post of editorial director.