Revolt Motors appoints Anadi Sharma as GM- Marketing

Previously, Anadi was serving as director, strategy and expansion at CarDekho.
Anadi Sharma has joined Revolt Motors as general manager- Marketing. Prior to this, he was working with CarDekho for over a year. He was responsible for developing and executing innovative brand strategies to drive business growth and enhance brand equity.
In his new role, Sharma will be managing the marketing team along with other members. He will work to transform the brand into a youth-oriented brand focused on clean mobility.
He started his career at Infosys and went on to work with companies like Twitter, ByteDance, RepIndia and Huawei. He has been working in the online and brand marketing industry for more than 12 years.