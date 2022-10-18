Richa Goswami, chief customer and marketing officer, HSBC moves on

Goswami joined the company in 2020 as global head of customer and international, wealth and personal banking.
Richa Goswami, chief customer and marketing officer at HSBC has decided to move on from the company. With almost 20 years of experience in her field, Goswami joined the company in 2020 as global head of customer and international, wealth and personal banking.
This was Goswami’s second stint with the bank as she has previously helmed various leadership roles between 1997 to 2009 across verticals such as corporate and institutional banking, digital banking and propositions, and global wealth management in markets such as New York, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Prior to this, Goswami worked as global head of digital with Johnson & Johnson.
Goswami shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post. The post says, "My time at HSBC has been as memorable and powerful as it has been because of you - the graciousness, commitment and common respect is something I have counted on numerous times when faced with difficult decisions and situations at work. I have always strived to do what’s right by you and the business and I can’t thank you enough for being courageously open minded and honest with me as we navigated through good and difficult times."
She adds, "I am not the biggest fan of goodbyes which is why this is Au Revoir. If you could take one thing with you and embrace it wholeheartedly, then know that my time at HSBC was one of the most memorable times in my life and that is thanks to who you are and the part you’ve played in my journey – and for that I remain forever grateful and proud to have served alongside you."