Richa Vaidya joins T-Series as Deputy General Manager – Music Marketing

T-Series has appointed Richa Vaidya as deputy general manager – music marketing. In her new role, she will lead marketing strategy and audience engagement for the label’s expanding music portfolio across film, non-film, and digital properties.

Vaidya was previously with JioHotstar (earlier JioCinema), where she handled marketing, digital ventures for over two years. She spearheaded marketing campaigns for titles such as Vikram Vedha, Bloody Daddy, Kaalkoot, Bajao, Ranneeti, and Murder in Mahim, and was instrumental in launching JioCinema Premium. Her work focused on insight-driven storytelling and cross-platform amplification across television, digital, PR, and outdoor.

Before joining JioHotstar, Vaidya spent more than seven years at Yash Raj Films, where she led marketing and merchandising for theatrical releases and digital projects including Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. She also managed marketing for Y-Films, the studio’s digital wing, overseeing projects like Bang Baaja Baaraat and Ladies Room.

With over a decade of experience across film studios and streaming platforms, Vaidya brings deep expertise in entertainment marketing, content strategy, and data-led audience engagement.