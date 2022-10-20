RISE appoints Devendra Nagle as VP of Marketing

Prior to joining RISE, Nagle was Associate Vice President at the Internet and Mobile Association of India, where he was spearheading Digital Advertising and Venture Capital Committees.
RISE, the innovative, industry-led, tech-first EdTech platform, has announced the appointment of Devendra Nagle as the company’s VP of Marketing in a major boost to its leadership group. Incidentally, this is the first leadership hire outside the founding team.
Prior to joining RISE, Nagle was associate vice president at the Internet and Mobile Association of India, where he was spearheading Digital Advertising and Venture Capital Committees. In the past, he had conceptualized and created award-winning IPs in the startup space. He brings 10+ years of extensive experience in marketing across various sectors like media, education, and startup. Nagle had earlier worked at Google, India Today, and Hindustan Times, where he was responsible for leading various marketing initiatives. He holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and an MBA from IIM Bangalore.
In his role at RISE, Devendra will be responsible for scaling the brand’s industry-led and localized programmes, alongside supporting RISE’s vision to help colleges and universities expand their offerings by focusing on creating new digital credentials and degree programs with industry led training. His mandate would be to lead all marketing initiatives for RISE.
Commenting on the appointment, Devendra Nagle, VP of Marketing said, “With technology as an enabler, there is tremendous scope in the EdTech sector across the world. RISE is leading the way in the ed-tech space through a tech-facing strategy that embraces innovation and is focusing on growing its operations rapidly. I am excited to be onboard this rocket ship and look forward to working with Gaurav Bhatia and the team.”
RISE offers various postgraduate and professional certification courses. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability. The platform also endeavors to help colleges and universities expand and add digital content to their offerings, and benefit from the hybrid mode of imparting education.
Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE, believes Devendra’s varied and vast experience will add to the company’s knowhow. He shared, "We at RISE are always looking to evolve, and to introduce new paradigms to the EdTech sector keeping in mind how education overall has transformed since 2020. Getting Devendra on board is just another step in our plans to continue pushing the envelope and ensuring that our students are as industry ready as possible. And with his work experience across various domains, I believe Devendra will bring substance and value to RISE and add to our growth story.”