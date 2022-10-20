RISE appoints Devendra Nagle as VP of Marketing

Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE, believes Devendra’s varied and vast experience will add to the company’s knowhow. He shared, "We at RISE are always looking to evolve, and to introduce new paradigms to the EdTech sector keeping in mind how education overall has transformed since 2020. Getting Devendra on board is just another step in our plans to continue pushing the envelope and ensuring that our students are as industry ready as possible. And with his work experience across various domains, I believe Devendra will bring substance and value to RISE and add to our growth story.”