Rishabh Sharma elevated to APAC Marketing Solutions Head at X

X, formerly known as Twitter, elevates Rishabh Sharma to head of marketing solutions, Asia-Pacific, as the platform looks to bolster its presence in the APAC region.

Prior to this, Sharma had been working as senior manager, brand strategy, Asia Pacific for global customers since 2022. He joined the company in 2017 as a brand strategist.

In his new role, Sharma will lead the Next team in the Asia-Pacific region. This team focuses on advertising business across South-East Asia, Korea, Greater China, Australia and India. It is accountable for quarterly/annual revenue targets, and to lead the development of scalable marketing solutions to drive broad based growth.

In the past, he has worked with ICT Health, Times Internet, and Dish TV, to name a few.