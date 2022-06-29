Rishi Negi to join as CEO Of Endemol Shine India

Negi joins from Banijay Asia, where, until now, he has served as Chief Operating Officer. There, he supported CEO, Deepak Dhar, and the wider business, with all operational, commercial, financial, and general business-driven strategic matters. He joined the group with over two decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment, and retail, having worked for the likes of the Taj Group of hotels, and Emerald Asia Media Fame India limited among others.

In the new role, he will report to Banijay’s COO, Peter Langengerg, who oversees the region.