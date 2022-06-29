Rishi Negi to join as CEO Of Endemol Shine India

He will report to Banijay’s COO, Peter Langengerg, who oversees the region.
Banijay, the leading independent producer/distributor, today announced the appointment of Rishi Negi as its new CEO for Endemol Shine India. Commencing his new position today, he will oversee the existing team, day-to-day affairs, and its productions.
Negi joins from Banijay Asia, where, until now, he has served as Chief Operating Officer. There, he supported CEO, Deepak Dhar, and the wider business, with all operational, commercial, financial, and general business-driven strategic matters. He joined the group with over two decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment, and retail, having worked for the likes of the Taj Group of hotels, and Emerald Asia Media Fame India limited among others.
Peter Langenberg, COO, Banijay comments: “Banijay prides itself on the development and retention of its talent, and with that in mind, it is great to be supporting Rishi in his next role as CEO, Endemol Shine India. Since he began in his post with Banijay Asia, he has been a strong backbone for the business and partner for Deepak Dhar in maintaining the entity’s growth trajectory, particularly through the pandemic. We look forward to seeing him continue to flourish in this new position.”
Rishi Negi comments: “In the last five years, Banijay Asia afforded me the opportunity to be part of the Indian content revolution wherein we created an umbrella of successful content across the broadcasting and streaming platforms. While Endemol has created a strong library of shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor, Masterchef etc, my vision is to lead this trend curve and take it to new heights with diverse content across the scripted and unscripted genres. I’m looking forward to joining the immensely talented and experienced team at Endemol Shine India, and to together, creating some great content.”
The news of Rishi’s appointment follows Abhishek Rege’s recent resignation from his post as CEO, Endemol Shine India.