Rishi Palak joins WPP as the influencer lead of StudioX

StudioX is the execution arm of OpenX, an agency set up by WPP for The Coca-Cola Company.
WPP has roped in Rishi Palak as influencer lead- The Coca Cola Company and StudioX. Rishi has over a decade of experience in companies such as Wavemaker where she served as group head and subsequently business director - advocacy.
Prior to this, she served as manager- branded content at GroupM and also as an SMM executive at AdGlobal 360. Her other stints include working at IILM, RTDS, NTPC and the World Economic Forum.
Rishi's skills include content marketing, social media, digital marketing, and market research. She completed her bachelors in technology from Mahant Bachittar Singh College of Engineering and Technology specialising in computer sciences.