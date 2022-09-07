Ritesh Arora is the new Head of Business Affairs at Sony Pictures International Productions, India

He will be responsible for Sony Pictures International Productions, India’s local content acquisitions & maximizing its revenue potential.
As Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), India sets itself up to mount local film slate, the company has elevated Ritesh Arora as the Head of Business Affairs. Ritesh will manage the commercials and acquisition of projects at SPIP India and also work towards maximum revenue potential.
With over two decades of experience across exhibition, distribution and content acquisition, Ritesh has been with Sony Pictures since 2015 and was most recently handling commercials and acquisitions at the studio.
Says Ritesh, "It will be really exciting to look at new business development opportunities and also align them to the financial and growth targets of the company. Sony Pictures International Productions has made huge strides in India and to now deliver even more diverse and multilingual stories to Indian audiences across all formats is our dream.”
He will report to Lada Guruden Singh, general manager & head of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) India.
SPIP has had a spectacular run with the recently released 'Major' which had a great run at the box office. The entertainment powerhouse also boasts of a rich and diverse slate which includes Tamil films like Production 51 which is in collaboration with superstar Kamal Haasan. Other productions include the much-awaited 'Shaktimaan' franchise, an underwater thriller 'Dive', Chetan Bhagat's 'One Indian Girl' and many more.
Sony Pictures International Productions, co-headed by Shebnem Askin and Michael Rifkin, is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world.