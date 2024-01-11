Ritesh Singh joins icogz as chief growth officer

He will lead the icogz partnerships to drive the company’s vision.
icogz, a data analytics company with operations across India, MENA, UK and Canada has announced the appointment of Ritesh Singh as the chief growth officer, based in Canada.
Ritesh, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in building high growth businesses. As a digital transformation leader, he has led global teams and has been instrumental in growing brands across geographies and sectors.
Continuing his entrepreneurial spirit, Ritesh said, "Joining icogz as part of the leadership team with key responsibility of driving global business growth, I look forward to leveraging my entrepreneurial experience to drive innovation, expand market presence, and deliver exceptional value to all shareholders."
Amit Tripathi, managing director, icogz, expressed his confidence in Ritesh's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ritesh in the leadership team. His extensive experience being one of the leaders in expanding the digital ecosystem in India, his entrepreneurial spirit aligns perfectly with our goals for icogz."
Before joining icogz, Ritesh spearheaded his own digital enterprise, where he continues to be an equity partner. Under his visionary leadership his enterprise emerged as a prominent player in the digital consulting space with over 170 team members, collaborating with national and multinational brands to achieve their growth objectives.
His journey in the digital domain includes leadership roles at MEC Interaction and Starcom MediaVest Group, where he achieved remarkable milestones in business growth and global relationship management.