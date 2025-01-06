Ritika Malhotra joins FCB Interface as Head of Digital

FCB Interface has appointed Ritika Malhotra as the head of digital. She shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

Prior to this, she was associated with Wondrlab India.

Malhotra has built robust digital capabilities that drive revenue growth and profitability. As a leader in digital, she has a proven track record of creating impactful strategies for renowned companies like P&G, TikTok India, HDFC Bank, Google Cloud, and ITC.

In the past, she has worked with FCB Kinnect for approximately eight years. She resigned in 2023 as vice president for West region.