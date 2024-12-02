Rituparna Ghosh joins Citi as Vice President- Strategic Communications

Rituparna Ghosh has joined Citi, a financial services company, as the vice president of strategic communications. She shared the news in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

Previously, she worked as the head of corporate communications, South Asia and ASEAN and CSR- ASEAN at Linde. Before that, she has worked with Unilever, EY, Fidelity Business Services India and more.

She is an experienced creative services director with a demonstrated history of working in the accounting industry. Ghosh is skilled in analytical skills, business development, business process improvement, strategy, and editing. She has completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) focused in advertising and marketing from Wigan & Leigh College, UK.