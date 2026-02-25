Ritz Media World appoints Neeti Bhargava as Chief Content & Client Solutions Officer

Ritz Media World has announced the appointment of Neeti Bhargava as chief content & client Solutions officer, strengthening its leadership team at a time when brands are increasingly prioritising content-driven and multi-platform communication.

Neeti brings over 18 years of experience across radio, media, and content creation, with a career rooted in storytelling, audience engagement, and brand strategy. She has worked with radio networks, including Red FM 93.5, Reliance Big FM 92.7, and My FM (Dainik Bhaskar Group), where she led on-air formats and played a pivotal role in shaping programming strategy, music curation, and listener engagement initiatives.

Over the years, her work has expanded beyond radio into voice-led campaigns, branded content, digital formats, and live experiences. Her background spans content production, marketing strategy, and creative team leadership, giving her a strong understanding of how audiences interact with brands across platforms.

In her new role, she will oversee the agency’s content strategy, working closely with clients to develop integrated campaigns across audio, digital, and on-ground platforms. She will also guide internal teams to ensure consistency, quality, and clarity in brand communication.

Ritz Malik, founder, Ritz Media World, said, “Neeti’s experience across radio and multi-platform content gives her a strong understanding of audience behaviour and brand storytelling. As marketing becomes more data-informed and increasingly supported by AI-driven tools, the need for clear, authentic, and well-crafted content has only grown. Her leadership will help us deliver campaigns that are both creative and strategically grounded.”

Neeti Bhargava, chief content & client solutions officer, Ritz Media World, said, “Content today is shaped by changing consumption patterns and the growing role of technology in media planning. While AI tools are improving efficiency and insights, strong storytelling remains central to meaningful brand engagement. I’m excited to join Ritz Media World and contribute to building integrated content that connects with audiences across formats.