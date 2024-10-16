Roarrr Media appoints Ganapathy Viswanathan as chief mentor

Roarrr Media & Public Relations, a PR and Marcomm firm in India, completes a decade in the world of communication, branding, and media relations. As Roarrr commemorates this milestone, it also takes a giant leap forward by roping in Ganapathy Viswanathan, a veteran in the communications industry, as chief mentor. With over three decades of experience across various sectors, including FMCG, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, and Services, Ganapathy Viswanathan ‘s appointment signifies a new chapter of growth and strategic evolution for the firm.

Roarrr Media & Public Relations celebrates 10 years in the communication, branding, and media relations industry. Headquartered in Mumbai, the agency has expanded its operations to Canada and has an affiliate network across 165 Indian cities. It offers various services, including brand management, media relations, digital marketing, and crisis management. The firm is led by Sonali Ramaiya, an MBA in Marketing, who focuses on a client-centric approach to help businesses achieve market prominence.

Ganapathy Viswanathan brings unparalleled expertise to Roarrr Media, having played leadership roles in various organisations in the field of advertising, PR and digital. He started his career with Ogilvy and was part of the core team at Ogilvy in India that has launched several interesting campaigns for brands such as Titan, Philips, Maharashtra Tourism, Crompton Greaves, and AIS glass.

Ganapathy Viswanathan was also associated with the Lintas, Mudra and Publicis Group. At Publicis he was part of the leadership team at 2020 MSL (West) where he brought in several successes to the branch by winning interesting business in diverse verticals.

With Ganapathy Viswanathan onboard as chief mentor, Roarrr Media & Public Relations aims to scale new heights by expanding its capabilities, growing its client portfolio, and nurturing young PR professionals. His mentorship will complement the agency’s ethos of storytelling that roars, setting the stage for the next decade of growth and impact.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and honoured to have Ganapathy Viswanathan join us as chief mentor,” said Sonali Ramaiya, founder of Roarrr Media & Public Relations. “With his vast knowledge, passion, experience and vision, we are poised to take Roarrr to the next level, continuing our legacy of transforming businesses into household names.”

“In my career, I’ve been fortunate to learn from and spend valuable time with many great mentors. I am glad to contribute to Roarrr Media’s journey and add value as they scale new heights in this exciting phase of growth”, added Ganapathy Vishwanathan.