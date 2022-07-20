Robert Gilby appointed CEO APAC, Dentsu International

Gilby will be responsible for unifying the APAC region’s 11,600 talented people in 18 markets around dentsu’s global ambition to be the most integrated network in the world. He has a strong platform for growth with the region’s transformation agenda showing positive results, delivering +4.7% organic revenue growth in FY2021 with momentum continuing into Q1 2022 delivering 5.2% organic revenue growth. His appointment follows the global launch of DENTSU CREATIVE, with dentsu awarded Asia Pacific Regional Network of the Year and DENTSU CREATIVE India named Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. This momentum, coupled with Gilby’s knowledge of the region, understanding of the advancing habits of Asian consumers and view on the future of the industry is a catalyst for growth, cementing the future success of dentsu’s APAC business.