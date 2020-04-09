Rohan Mishra named Head of Helo in India

Based in Gurgaon, Mishra will be responsible for supporting Helo's business strategy, development of Helo's products and growth in India.
Helo, India’s leading regional social media platform, today announced the appointment of Rohan Mishra as the head of Helo. Based in Gurgaon, Mishra will be responsible for supporting Helo's business strategy, development of Helo's products and growth in India.
Helo has emerged as a platform of choice when people are looking for latest trends, celebrity interactions and interest-based communities. The platform offers diverse pool of content in 14 local languages including from users, through varied partnerships and exclusive content.
The platform offers innovative product features like, cricket page, Helo Trends, Helo Live and Helo IP's like in-app celebrity chat show called FridayFever, FanMeetups, and much more for interest-based communities and groups.
Commenting on Rohan's appointment, Helo Spokesperson said, "We are very happy with the response that Helo continues to receive across regions in India. It is our constant endeavor to drive value for all our users by providing them a platform that enables them to interact in their preferred language. With Rohan's joining the team, we look forward to collectively driving the growth of Helo from strength to strength in India"
Rohan brings along over 15 years of industry wide experience. He has served on several senior positions across diverse sectors, including public affairs, business development, corporate strategy, CSR, and communications. Prior to joining Helo, he was leading the Public Policy mandate at Mastercard and JUUL India.
An economics graduate and an MBA, he has professional certification from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Bucerius Leadership program in Hamburg.