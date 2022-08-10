Rohit Gupta quits Sony Pictures Networks India

Rohit was responsible for advising the senior management on major industry trends and developments.
After a fruitful 20-year-long stint at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Rohit Gupta steps down from his role as the Advisor to the Management and the Board at the organisation. An industry veteran, Rohit was responsible for advising the senior management on major industry trends and developments and providing his expertise and support at key junctures.
Throughout his tenure at SPNI, he played a crucial role in contributing to the organization’s growth under different profiles including his previous role as the Chief Revenue Officer – Ad Sales and International Business. He was pivotal in driving the organization’s revenue streams through network sales and international business before transitioning to an advisory role to the board in July 2021. Through his deep understanding of the industry and sharp business acumen, Rohit was successful in driving a significant expansion of the company’s revenues.
He has been a trusted advisor to the management at SPNI and has worked closely with the CEO’s office, being a paramount force behind the organization’s growth and expansion.
N.P. Singh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI):
“Rohit is an industry veteran who has witnessed not just the evolution of SPNI but has seen the media and entertainment industry evolve over the last two decades. A thorough professional and expert, Rohit has been a trusted advisor to the management and board. He has guided the revenue function towards excellence, resulting in a superlative performance by the organisation even during unprecedented times. We wish him the very best for the next chapter of his life.”
Rohit Gupta, advisor to the management and the board, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“Having spent almost two decades of my corporate life with SPNI, the journey has left me with an invaluable experience and memories which I will always cherish. It has been a pleasure working alongside NP under his able leadership, the management at SPNI and the revenue function and it has been an absolute honour to witness what the company has achieved in the years gone by to become media behemoth that it is today. My heart swells with pride to see the baton being carried forward by the next generation of enthusiastic and vibrant SPNI leaders. Wishing NP and everyone at SPNI success for the years ahead.”