Rohit Gupta quits Sony Pictures Networks India

Rohit Gupta, advisor to the management and the board, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“Having spent almost two decades of my corporate life with SPNI, the journey has left me with an invaluable experience and memories which I will always cherish. It has been a pleasure working alongside NP under his able leadership, the management at SPNI and the revenue function and it has been an absolute honour to witness what the company has achieved in the years gone by to become media behemoth that it is today. My heart swells with pride to see the baton being carried forward by the next generation of enthusiastic and vibrant SPNI leaders. Wishing NP and everyone at SPNI success for the years ahead.”