Rohit Kapoor moves on from Perfetti India

He was working as Director Marketing.
Perfetti India's marketing director has recently moved on from the company. At Perfetti, he was responsible for business strategy, brand communication/TVCs to drive equity, digital & e-commerce, research , media management and PR. His next move is not yet known.
He joined the company in 2000 as area sales manager and was made the category head in 2011. In 2012, Rohit moved to Amsterdam to be a part of global marketing team as international marketing manager for 3 years. He was then elevated as India marketing director in 2015.