Rohit Mukherjee joins TBWA\India as Executive Creative Director

TBWA\India has appointed Rohit Mukherjee as an Executive Creative Director at its Gurgaon office. In this role, he will reinforce the agency’s Disruption philosophy and drive creative excellence to deliver meaningful impact for clients.

Advertisment

With close to two decades in advertising, Rohit brings a strong track record of building high-performing creative teams. Before joining TBWA\India, he spent more than five years at Dentsu Creative Isobar, rising to Group Executive Creative Director and leading integrated and digital-first campaigns for leading Indian brands.

He began his career with an internship at Rediffusion DY&R and went on to work with Publicis, McCann, DDB Mudra and Bates. Over the years, he has partnered with brands such as Airtel, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Diageo and Kia Motors. Among his notable campaigns is Colgate’s “Kya Aapke Toothpaste Mein Namak Hai?”.

“I’m genuinely excited to have Rohit on board and taking charge of the Gurgaon creative product. Rohit is an extremely accomplished creative individual with a great pedigree of ideas and executions across media and categories. Disruption is at the core of the TBWA brand and Rohit is just the right kind of Pirate to lead and inspire the office forward. I look forward to working with Rohit and building an amazing body of work for our clients and brands in Gurgaon,” said Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\India.

Excited about his new role, Rohit said, “In order to create in any field, you need to disrupt. The very fact that for TBWA, Disruption is its raison d'etre, is provocation enough for any creative. Add to that, the experiences of people like Russell and Govind! Just to have them as sounding boards for any idea means you’re in good hands. The clients are hungry, the colleagues are restless, and the vibe is warm. I aim to be the ‘agent provocateur’ with digital first thinking and agile execution.”

Rohit’s work has been recognised at both international and national advertising awards, including shortlists at Cannes Lions and metals at Spikes, Kyoorius, ABBYs, EFFIES, New York Festival, Adfest and Clio Awards.