Rohit Raj to move on from The Glitch

He is the co-founder of the agency.
Rohit Raj has decided to move on from the company after a 14-year stint with the company as co-founder. He co-founded the agency in 2009, which was then acquired by WPP in 2018. As per his LinkedIn post, he will be moving out by the end of this year and his next move is yet unknown.
Rohit posted: "After 14 years of the most satisfying journey as an entrepreneur, building and scaling The Glitch, it’s time for a new adventure. A big thank you to everybody who has been a part of our story in more ways than one.
As nervous and exciting the whole thought of starting up again is, I leave glitch with enough stories and experiences to give me the courage to do it one more time. I will look forward to more adventures along this path with all of you by my side like before."
Previously, Raj co-founded Chatterbox Technologies in 2015 and has also worked with Channel[V] as producer.