Rohit Raj to move on from The Glitch

Rohit posted: "After 14 years of the most satisfying journey as an entrepreneur, building and scaling The Glitch, it’s time for a new adventure. A big thank you to everybody who has been a part of our story in more ways than one.



As nervous and exciting the whole thought of starting up again is, I leave glitch with enough stories and experiences to give me the courage to do it one more time. I will look forward to more adventures along this path with all of you by my side like before."