Rohit Suri from dentsu International joins Netflix as Head Of Talent

At dentsu, he was Chief Human Resources Officer - South Asia.
Netflix India has recently appointed dentsu's Rohit Suri as Head of Talent. He joins after short stint with the agency as chief human resources officer. Prior to this, he Suri worked with GroupM for more than 5 years as Chief HR & Talent Officer - South Asia, and was also a member of the executive committee.
Rohit is a business focused professional with over 23 years of experience in fast-paced Consumer Internet, Technology and Media industries in India, Europe and Asia Pacific. In the past, he has worked with Shaadi.com and Paytm as vice president - human resources. Suri also had prior stints with Turner Broadcasting, ABC Consultants, Krohm Solutions and The Indian Express.