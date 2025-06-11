Rohit Talwar steps down as Castrol India VP and Head of Marketing

Castrol India announced in an exchange filing that Rohit Talwar, vice president and head of marketing, will step down from his role effective close of business on August 8, 2025 to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Talwar was appointed to lead Castrol India’s marketing function on November 1, 2023, following the temporary exit of Jaya Jamrani, who went on a year-long sabbatical.

Before taking up this role, he headed marketing operations for Castrol in Vietnam starting in 2019. Talwar has been with the company since June 2004, when he joined as a Management Trainee, and has since held multiple leadership roles, including head of brand and communication and deputy vice-president – marketing for the India business.

He holds a degree in Science from the University of Mumbai and completed his MBA in Marketing from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.