Rohitash Srivastava joins 82.5 Communications as Chief Strategy Officer

82.5 Communications, a full-service integrated agency has announced the appointment of Rohitash Srivastava as chief strategy officer.

Rohitash brings two decades of experience as a communication planner, experience strategist, and brand consultant to the role, having worked across advertising agencies, brand consulting, and tech consulting firms. He joins 82.5 Communications in an internal group movement from Ogilvy India (North), where he led the strategic planning function, shaping strategies for some of India’s most iconic brands, including The Coca-Cola Company’s Sparkling and Hydration portfolio, GSK’s Eno, Dabur India, Perfetti, Mother Dairy and RSPL Group, among others

This addition comes at a time when 82.5 Communications is seeing significant business growth, as well as recognition for work with several impactful campaigns. Rohitash's passion for consumer-centric thinking, ideation, and innovation will be instrumental in furthering this momentum.

"82.5 Communications is on a fantastic growth journey, fueled by the great work our teams are producing," said Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO, 82.5 Communications. "Rohitash's strategic acumen and proven track record are exactly what we need to accelerate this momentum. Rohitash thrives on simplifying complex challenges and making brand strategy feel refreshingly clear and actionable, with an approach rooted in common sense, conversation, and creativity.”

Excited about the road ahead, Rohitash states,"82.5 is fast becoming the growth engine for Ogilvy, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this transformative moment. The talent and energy I see in Kiran, our CEO and our CCOs Anuraag and Mayur, make 82.5 a powerhouse of modern brand-building. We have great momentum, we're already putting out some fantastic work, and this is just the beginning."