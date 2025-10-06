Rolls-Royce appoints Sashi Mukundan as Executive Vice President

Rolls-Royce has appointed Sashi Mukundan as executive vice president, transformation India. He will join the company in October and lead government and business relations, supporting the company’s strategy to expand its footprint and accelerate growth in India.

Advertisment

The company has been associated with India’s industrial journey for nearly a century, combining global engineering expertise with local partnerships and manufacturing. Rolls-Royce plays a key role across civil aerospace, defence, and energy sectors—powering the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army, as well as major airlines and infrastructure such as railways, airports, and data centres.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said: “Sashi has a track record of delivering significant commercial growth that has brought benefit to India’s own impressive economic success story. His appointment is an indication of Rolls-Royce’s commitment to increasing our footprint and deep partnership in India. We aspire to become a strategic partner to India by co-creating, co-developing and co-manufacturing power and propulsion technologies in India, for India and the world, delivering a significant impact to Viksit Bharat 2047.”



Before joining Rolls-Royce, Mukundan spent over 24 years at BP, where he led India’s oil and gas, energy, and low-carbon businesses as Senior Vice President, BP Group and President, BP India. He previously headed BP’s upstream and gas business in the country and played a key role in establishing the company’s $7 billion Gas Value Chain joint venture with Reliance Industries.



Earlier, he held several leadership roles at Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) across the U.S., Indonesia, South Korea, and India, including director of planning and director of LNG marketing.