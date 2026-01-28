RollsKing appoints Arjun Toor as co-founder

RollsKing, a leading cloud kitchen and QSR food chain, has announced the appointment of Arjun Toor as co-founder, strengthening the leadership team as the brand scales its national footprint and sharpens its focus on consumer experience, operational excellence, and sustainable expansion. Arjun brings 15+ years of experience across hospitality operations, consumer behaviour insights, and strategic commercial decision-making. With deep exposure to building and scaling food brands, he will work closely with the leadership team to drive menu innovation, outlet expansion, and process-led efficiencies across formats.

Arjun Toor’s leadership journey began in the UK, where he built strong operating instincts in high-volume environments, settings where speed, coordination, and accuracy are essential to delivering consistent performance, every single day. Over the years, Arjun has led most formats within the Indian Restaurant Sector from casual dining and bar-led formats to Michilen Star led restaurants. At RollsKing, Arjun will be spearheading NSO and Growth, menu stabilisation, staffing and training, and store-level performance reviews across multiple cities, in sync with focusing on building scalable systems that protect quality while enabling growth.

Arjun has previously led centralised, multi-location operations, building strong expertise across supply chain management, vendor consolidation, and cost optimisation, capabilities that are critical to scaling a QSR brand without compromising on consistency. His operational lens is expected to bring a sharper, efficiency-led approach to the business, strengthening RollsKing’s growth momentum and market presence.

At RollsKing, Arjun will spearhead key priorities across menu architecture, brand communications, and rollout planning and development. Backed by deep insight into repeat ordering behaviour, portion planning, and high-efficiency kitchen operations, he will focus on designing systems that improve unit performance while protecting the brand’s core promise of taste and quality.