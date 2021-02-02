Roopa Sharma from Netflix joins Hotstar

Hotstar has recently appointed Roopa Sharma as director of marketing. Prior to this, Roopa was working with Netflix as global creative marketing head. She joined Netflix in 2016 and was based out of Singapore. At Netflix, Sharma was a part of the core marketing team that launched Netflix in India and APAC in 2016 and has since led creative marketing campaigns such as Sacred Games, Narcos, House of Cards, Life without Netflix, Ludo and over 30 originals series and films titles. At Hotstar, Roopa will lead social media marketing for the subscription business.