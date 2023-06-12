Roopam Garg moves on from dentsu X

He was working as chief operating officer.
Roopam Garg, CEO of dentsu X has quit after working for 6 years with the agency. Sources have confirmed to afaqs! that Garg put down his papers as CEO in May and is expected to move on from the organisation around August.
Garg has over two decades of experience in communication/media holding senior leadership roles spanning across five regions/markets India, MENA, China, Vietnam and London. Prior to this, he has held senior leadership roles as managing director of Publicis Groupe Vietnam and COO of ZenithOptimedia Group India.