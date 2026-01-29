JioStar's Roshan John Joseph joins Druid Sport

Druid Sport has appointed Roshan John Joseph as general manager – commercial partnerships, as the global sports marketing and rights-holding company expands its presence in the Indian subcontinent. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.

Based in Mumbai, Joseph will lead Druid Sport’s commercial strategy and partnerships in the region. His responsibilities include driving market expansion, leading the India team on the ground, and developing brand partnerships, collaborations and new business opportunities. He will begin his mandate with the AFA India project, while supporting the company’s broader growth plans across the region.

Druid Sport operates globally with teams across Dublin, Lisbon, Geneva, Riyadh and Beijing, and has recently strengthened its footprint in India.

Prior to joining Druid Sport, Joseph was associated with JioStar as manager – sports ad sales (South and West), where he worked across major cricket properties and advertising partnerships. He has also held roles at The Media Ant, Sony Pictures Networks India (Sony LIV) and Disney Star, gaining experience across sports advertising sales, partnerships and media solutions.

Joseph brings over a decade of experience in sports media, advertising sales and commercial partnerships, having worked closely with brands, agencies and sports properties across television, digital and on-ground platforms.