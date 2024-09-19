Roshni Kavina joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as national creative director

“I believe that no matter which path we take, as long as we visit new worlds and learn along the way, the journey is well lived. Having worked with Paritosh on some of the most coveted brands in my earlier stint, I am thrilled to return to familiar grounds. It is a pleasure to be a part of a team where each member brings unique strength, and I am excited to help build the lifestyle and luxury brands portfolio for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. I am honoured to be a part of the family and can’t wait to get started,” said Roshni Kavina, NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.