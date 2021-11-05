Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as chief brand officer

Commenting on the appointment, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, said, “I am extremely happy to have Mohit Jayal on board to lead Royal Enfield’s brand charter. Mohit is an experienced leader who has led high-performing teams and delivered some of the most memorable campaigns for major brands across categories. In his previous assignment as our external partner, Mohit has been instrumental in scripting the distinctly unique brand identity that has been central to Royal Enfield’s success over the years. He understands the brand very closely and is keenly aware of the unique aspects that are the essence of Royal Enfield. I am confident that under Mohit’s leadership, we will scale newer heights as we shift gears to ride forward on our global growth journey and build deeper inroads into markets and communities across the world.“