Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as chief brand officer

Recently, Shubhranshu Singh, global head – marketing, Royal Enfield, moved on from the company.
Royal Enfield, global leader in the middleweight motorcycling segment (250cc - 750cc), today announced the appointment of Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer (CBO). As the company continues on its journey to become the first global premium consumer brand from India, Mohit will lead the creative and strategic thinking for brand and marketing functions to curate and further cement brand love and associations in the minds of the global consumer.
An established brand and advertising professional with several stellar campaigns to his credit, Mohit Jayal has been associated with Royal Enfield in the past and played a key role in designing the blueprint for the company’s modern brand identity as an external partner between 2004 and 2014. The seminal work done during this period was instrumental in building a distinct and premium, yet accessible identity for the brand while positioning Royal Enfield strongly in the Indian motorcycling market.
As Chief Brand Officer, Mohit will be responsible for creating and executing Royal Enfield’s brand strategy and building a distinct, unique and aspirational global brand. He will also spearhead partnerships and collaborations with a diverse stakeholder universe, while curating unique experiences for customers.
Commenting on the appointment, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, said, “I am extremely happy to have Mohit Jayal on board to lead Royal Enfield’s brand charter. Mohit is an experienced leader who has led high-performing teams and delivered some of the most memorable campaigns for major brands across categories. In his previous assignment as our external partner, Mohit has been instrumental in scripting the distinctly unique brand identity that has been central to Royal Enfield’s success over the years. He understands the brand very closely and is keenly aware of the unique aspects that are the essence of Royal Enfield. I am confident that under Mohit’s leadership, we will scale newer heights as we shift gears to ride forward on our global growth journey and build deeper inroads into markets and communities across the world.“
Mohit Jayal is a seasoned advertising professional who has created some of the most recognisable campaigns for category leading brands over the past two decades. These include campaigns for IndiGo's branding and passenger experience; global campaigns for Incredible India; a series of highly successful recruitment campaigns for the Indian Air Force; and most recently, the global ‘Make in India’ campaign. Mohit now joins Royal Enfield from his entrepreneurial venture Motherland JV Pvt Limited wherein he advised several of India’s current and emerging unicorns including Oyo, Swiggy, Snapdeal, Zetwerk, Magicpin, Rebel Foods & Chaayos.
(We got this information in a press release)