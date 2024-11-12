Royal Enfield appoints Nikhil Gulati as head of communications. Prior to this role, Gulati was principal PR at Amazon India, where he led crisis communications and media relations after joining as PR manager in July 2021.

Recently, in a LinkedIn post, Gulati announced his departure from Amazon. Gulati’s career includes roles at Ford India, The Wall Street Journal, Star India, and the Press Trust of India, with expertise in news writing, editing, strategic communications, brand development, campaign planning, and crisis management.