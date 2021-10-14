Royal Enfield's Shubhranshu Singh joins Tata Motors

He has been appointed as as Vice President - Marketing -Domestic & IB.
Shubhranshu Singh, ex global head – marketing, Royal Enfield has recently joined Tata Motors as vice president - marketing -domestic & IB. Shubhranshu quit Royal Enfield after working for over three years at the motorcycle company.
Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Singh was the head of marketing at television network Star Sports. Before that he was the marketing director at Visa and Diageo India and a marketing manager at Hindustan Unilever.
At Royal Enfield, Singh was responsible for all facets of brand building and marketing. This includes digital marketing, media management, content development, consumer and market insights, corporate communications, events and community, brand equity and architecture, regional marketing as well as corporate brand.