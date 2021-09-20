Royal Enfield's Shubhranshu Singh moves on

His exit appears to be among a set of few other senior level executives at the company. He will join as CMO elsewhere.
Shubhranshu Singh, global head – marketing, Royal Enfield, has quit after working for over three years at the motorcycle company, reliable sources said. His next move is not known yet.
Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Singh was the head of marketing at television network Star Sports. Before that he was the marketing director at Visa and Diageo India and a marketing manager at Hindustan Unilever.
This comes soon after the resignation of Royal Enfield’s CEO Vinod Dasari. His exit appears to be among a set of few other senior level executives at the company.
At Royal Enfield, Singh was responsible for all facets of brand building and marketing. This includes digital marketing, media management, content development, consumer and market insights, corporate communications, events and community, brand equity and architecture, regional marketing as well as corporate brand.