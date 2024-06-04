RP Sanjiv Goenka Group appoints Rajeev Khandelwal as president of FMCG strategy and business expansion

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Khandelwal has been working as CEO of Guiltfree FMCG for four years.
Rajeev Khandelwal is now the president of FMCG strategy and business expansion at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. He was earlier the CEO of Guiltfree FMCG for four years. Khandelwal shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Speaking about the brand growth, he added, "The journey has been exciting and fulfilling. We established "Too Yumm" as a meaningful brand in snacking, we launched beauty and nature inspired brands “Naturali” and “Within Beauty” in Personal Care, we scaled up "Dr Vaidya’s" in Ayurveda. We are on the way to achieving a milestone of ₹1000 Cr ARR soon. What is satisfying is we are doing this via completely homegrown brands in an young FMCG organisation."
He joined RPSG group in April 2020 as chief executive officer.
Khandelwal has worked with renowned brands in the past like Reckitt, Procter & Gamble and Gillette. He started his career in 1998 as the group brand manager of Gillette India.