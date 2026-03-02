RPSG Media names Sahil Shetty as CEO

Sahil Shetty has been appointed as chief executive officer of RPSG Media. He recently stepped down as chief revenue officer – Business News Cluster at Network18 Studio.

The news has been confirmed by sources close to the development.

At Network18 Media & Investments, Shetty served as CRO from June 2024. Prior to that, he was national head – digital revenue & strategy for the Business News Cluster and earlier held roles including national head – Digital Revenue and West & South Head Digital.

Before Network18, Shetty spent over five years at Bennett Coleman and Co. (Times Group), where he worked as regional head – IP Revenue across North, East, West and South markets.

His earlier career includes roles at Barclays UK Retail and Business Bank, Vodafone UK, Accenture UK and Infozee UK, spanning operations, testing, deployment management and business development.