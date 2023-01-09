RS Sodhi resigns as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge

Mehta is currently the COO of the dairy cooperative.
After serving as the managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) for a decade, R S Sodhi resigned on Monday. The dairy sector cooperative giant, which owns the Amul brand, has appointed Jayen Mehta as the MD for an interim period.
Sodhi confirmed the news to The Indian Express saying, “Yes, I have resigned today. I was already on extension for the last two years and I had continued on the request of the Board (of GCMMF). Jayen Mehta, my colleague who had been with the federation for the last 32 years and is the chief operating officer of the GCMMF has been appointed as the new managing director.”
Sodhi had been leading the company since June 2010 and is the President of the Indian Dairy Association. He joined the GCMMF in March 1982 as a senior sales officer and retired on December 31, 2020.
Mehta is associated with Amul for the past 32 years, and is currently its chief operating officer (COO). Earlier, he had served as the company's brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.