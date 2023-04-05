Reliance Retail appoints RS Sodhi to head Grocery Business: Report

As per the sources, Sodhi has been brought on board, to help the Isha Ambani-led company expand on its success in the grocery sector.
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the grocery division of Reliance Industries (RIL), has hired RS Sodhi, the former MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which retails the Amul brand, according to the Times of India.
Sodhi has been brought on board, sources said to help the Isha Ambani-led company expand on its success in the grocery sector with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables and boost the company's footprint in consumer brands. Sodhi quit Amul after 41 years at GCMMF in January this year.
RRVL's FMCG division, Reliance Consumer Products, is aggressively expanding its presence through the introduction of new products, including the relaunch of iconic Campa beverage brand and other products in the home and personal care categories.