Rubeena Singh joins NP Digital India as Managing Director

NP Digital India, a creative digital marketing agency, announced the appointment of Rubeena Singh as managing director. In her new role, Rubeena will lead the agency’s business and focus on development of new capabilities and solutions, and widen and deepen client relationships.

With over two decades of experience, Rubeena Singh is a seasoned leader with a proven record of driving growth, managing large-scale operations, and leading transformative initiatives. Her deep expertise in the digital marketing landscape, combined with her ability to stay ahead of industry trends, has consistently resulted in favourable outcomes for clients and teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rubeena Singh to NP Digital India,” said Prady, CEO and co-founder of NP Digital India. “Her extensive expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly align with our vision to deliver unmatched results for our clients. Rubeena’s deep understanding of the digital ecosystem and her ability to build and nurture strong client relationships will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth. We are excited about the remarkable contributions she will bring to our team.”

Prior to joining NP Digital India, Rubeena held key leadership roles, including COO at moneycontrol, CEO of iProspect India and Country Manager for Josh. During her tenure as country manager for AnyMind Group, she spearheaded the growth of Anymind beyond India, in UAE and Saudi Arabia and in new business segments.

Commenting on her new role, Rubeena Singh said, "I am excited to join NP Digital India, a company known for its innovation and dedication to performance marketing excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to build new solutions, expand the client base, and contribute to the continued success of the organisation. Together, we will set new benchmarks in delivering value to our clients and stakeholders.