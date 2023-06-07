Rubika Liyaquat to join Bharat 24 as Vice President

She started her career in 2007 and has worked with media giants like News 24, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Live India TV.
Rubika Liyaquat who was associated with ABP news for over 5 years is joining Bharat 24 as Vice President.
Channel is about to complete a year in August 2023, and with the run up to the upcoming elections, Bharat 24 is building a strong team of experienced professionals starting with Rubika.
Hailing from Udaipur, Liyaquat completed her graduation from Mumbai University, she also holds a degree in Mass Communication.
Known for her popular shows, Taal Thok Ke and Master Stroke.
She believes that, “embracing the struggles and being resilient is the key to conquer the perilous paths.” She opines that, “One must be authentic while reporting a news. When you are real and sincere, your viewers respect you and that gives you the credibility. Being strong about your convictions, working with complete sincerity and being truthful are the main ingredients to be a successful journalist.”