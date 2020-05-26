Rucha Pathak moves on from Fox Star Studios, joins Excel Entertainment as producer

She was previously the chief creative officer at Fox Star Studios.
Excel Entertainment strengthens its team in preparation for their 2021-2022 slate of films and shows with the appointment of Rucha Pathak as a producer who has been actively backing innovative scripts and developing new concepts.
Before this, she used to head Creative and Development at Fox Star Studios, where she spearheaded successful and critically acclaimed films like Neerja, Jolly LLB 2, Phillauri to name a few.
She made her mark as a producer at Disney/UTV Studios and has a list of successful films to her credit. Barfi, ABCD, Paan Singh Tomar, Dev D, No One killed Jessica etc. Many of these films were a part of the UTV Spotboy brand which she helped build.