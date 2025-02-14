Ruchi Mann takes helm of PwC India’s brand and public policy strategy

PwC in India today made key leadership announcements that will come into effect from 1 April 2025. These announcements were made by Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, who was recently re-elected for a second term.

“In the last four years, we have made investments in areas that are strategic to our growth and have been aligned with the larger Aspirational India story. We set out to achieve the USD 1Billion revenue mark and achieved that well before our timeline. We have more than doubled our number of people and have significantly enhanced our presence with domestic businesses as well as key Alliance partners. Our future success here on depends on our ability to respond to new opportunities and challenges as they emerge in a bold, agile and future-ready manner”, said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, PwC in India.

"Through these announcements, we have a few portfolio realignments along with a few newly appointed leaders joining our leadership team—each bringing deep expertise, strategic vision and fresh perspectives. These appointments are pivotal and will help build convergence in enabling our clients’ strategic growth journeys and our own aspirations in India. We will be bold in our ambition and be a partner of choice for our clients and an aspirational workplace for our partners and people,” added Sanjeev.

Some key appointments include:

Manpreet Singh Ahuja moves on from his role as chief digital officer to become the firm’s leader for clients and alliances. In this role, Ahuja will work extensively on deepening go-to-market strategies with key alliance partners, with a heightened focus on the firm’s domestic clients.

The firm also announced the formation of a brand and public policy function, which will be headed by Ruchi Mann, who has served as the chief marketing officer of the firm since July 2023. In this mandate, Mann will work on building long-term strategic brand alliances for the firm as well as deepen the firm’s outreach with public policy institutions.

Vivek Prasad will take over as the firm’s chief commercial officer. He will be responsible for overseeing the commercial strategy for the firm and the firm’s growth across its lines of service as well as in key growth areas including GCCs. Prasad is a seasoned leader and was the firm’s Markets Leader in his previous role.

Arnab Basu will be the firm’s new chief industries officer, moving on from his previous role as the advisory leader. In his role, Basu will focus on demand generation in priority areas and drive client outreach programmes to capture emerging client segments.

Dinesh Arora takes over as the new leader for the advisory practice, moving on from his role as the Deals leader of the firm. Arora will now be helming the fastest growing business unit for PwC India, overseeing the convergence of technology, management consulting, risk services as well as deals. Dinesh will be supported by Dheeraj Gangrade, as the deputy advisory leader, a role created to bring focus to the next line of leaders for the firm.

Sudipta Ghosh, who has earlier led the firm’s data and analytics practice, will move into the newly constituted role of the chief delivery officer to bring about greater delivery efficiency and develop new ways of working in the firm.

In addition to these, Asha Ramanathan will continue in her role as the firm’s chief operating officer. Others continuing in their leadership roles will be Shirin Sehgal as CPO, Sanjeev Takkar as general counsel, Manoj Kashyap as chief risk officer and Neeraj Gupta as leader for partner affairs.

Sivarama Krishnan will take on the additional role as leader of new initiatives, responsible for incubating new business segments, in addition to being the Risk Consulting Leader.

“As we welcome the new leadership team, I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to the leaders who are moving out of their previous roles. They have been pivotal in our journey so far and will continue to lead important client relationships in the market”, added Sanjeev.

All these appointments will come into effect from 1 April 2025.

Sanjeev said while addressing the partners earlier in the day, “We are entering our next phase of growth and gearing up to embrace every opportunity. Our commitment to our nation, our clients, our people and society at large remains our North Star, and we are reinventing ourselves to ensure that we support each of our stakeholders in the best possible way. As we continue to build trust and deliver quality outcomes, we are making certain shifts that will enhance our relevance. We are sharpening our focus on the areas where we can curate maximum value for our clients and make a significant difference.”