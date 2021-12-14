Ruchica Tomar rejoins Uber as Head Of Communications

Prior to this, she was with MakeMyTrip as Vice President, PR & Communications.
Uber has reappointed Ruchica Tomar as Head Of Communications, India and South Asia. Her previous stint with the travel aggregator company was in the year 2015-2017 as corporate communications lead. Prior to this, she was with MakeMyTrip as vice president, PR & Communications for more than 4 years.
A postgraduate diploma in journalism from Indian Institute of Mass Communication,New Delhi, in the past she has also worked with Weber Shandwick, TV Today Network as anchor, reporter & anchor at DD News.