Ruchika Gupta moves on from Luminous Power Technologies

Luminous Power Technologies' CMO, Ruchika Gupta has moved on from the company after 7 years. She joined the company in 2016 as AVP - Marketing and has revamped the entire brand transformation across the portfolio and delivered in both brand health and sales. Gupta posted about this move on her LinkedIn profile.
A marketing and sales professional with 25 years experience of thought-leadership across marketing functions: marketing communication strategy, consumer nsights, digital marketing, marketing efficiency, retail marketing, in the past Gupta has also worked with Firefly Millward Brown as group account director, Microsoft, NOKIA and Nestle India.